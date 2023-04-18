SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. School District hosts conversation with community, superintendent

Berkeley County residents heard from Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon for one of the first times since he was named leader of the district.
By Molly McBride
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and parents in the Berkeley County School District got the chance to hear from the district’s new superintendent Monday night.

Parents and community members in the school district shared their concerns within the district, and brainstormed strategies for moving forward.

Monday was the second of three meetings in the district’s “Nights In” series, which consists of community members and district officials exchanging ideas about what they would like to see in the district.

Two main concerns brought up by community members on Monday night: overcrowding in schools and a lack of mental health resources for students.

Several parents in attendance brought up overcrowding in schools- expressing concern that more development in the area will tax the district’s resources even further.

Dixon said the district has a plan to address overcrowding. He said they are hoping to add a new elementary school off of Black Tom Road, a new middle or K-8 school in the Nexton area and expand Hanahan Middle School.

A lack of mental health resources in schools was another hot button issue brought up by parents.

Dixon responded to these concerns, saying the district is addressing the ratios of guidance counselors to students, making sure they are at the state requirement or better. He said they are also working on expanding mental health and social work positions to better support guidance counselors, who have a wide scope of responsibilities in addition to student mental health.

The district has one more “Nights In” event scheduled in these series on April 24 in the Phillp Simmons/Clements Ferry/Cainhoy area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

