Bodycam footage released from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

New body camera footage shows the aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. (KRNV-DT, WASHOE COUNTY SHERIFF, CNN)
By KRNV staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) - Newly released video shows the aftermath of the snowplow accident that severely injured actor Jeremy Renner.

The body camera footage from the Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies was obtained by KRNV following a public records request and has been redacted in some parts to protect privacy and sensitive information.

The video also shows the large response from the emergency crews who saved his life.

“That truck was stuck in the driveway. They were using this to get the truck out of the driveway,” an unknown deputy is heard saying in the video.

The incident began when Renner’s nephew’s truck became stuck in the snow, and they tried to use a snowcat to help free it.

In the body camera footage, Renner’s nephew, seen in a black camo jacket, explains to deputies how Renner ended up under the snowcat.

“He went up, and turned around and got out to tell me something. And that’s when it started coming at me, like full force. That’s when he tried to jump back in there,” his nephew says.

The snowcat kept moving after it crushed Renner.

The video shows emergency crews working on Renner and how far the big machine is away.

“He slipped because these tracks, there’s no way to stand on it. He tried to jump on, and it took him under,” an unidentified emergency responder says in the video.

Emergency crews stabilized Renner, and he was flown to the hospital in Reno.

Renner posted on social media that he broke more than 30 bones and had chest and head trauma.

He returned home after spending two weeks in the hospital.

He was back in Reno about a week ago, where he thanked the first responders.

Copyright 2023 KRNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

