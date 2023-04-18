SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School District looks to ramp up staff through hiring event

By Samantha Popovics
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleton County School District says they have hundreds of teacher and school-based support staff positions to fill for the next school year for elementary, middle and high school.

Charleston County School District Elementary Teacher Recruiter Whitney Spain says, last year, CCSD hired about 300 elementary school teachers and says this year they are looking to hire the same number of people for elementary, middle and high school who best fit the jobs.

Spain says the district is considering non-traditional route teacher candidates that could fill positions as well, which means candidates did not go to school for education.

Middle School Recruiter Sean Connor says this year 300 people have signed up for middle school positions for both days.

He said a priority for the district is people who are passionate about teaching and want to make the community and school district a better place.

The event will be a two-day hiring session based on the alphabetical order of schools: letters A through L for day one and M through Z for day two.

Spain says principals are currently reviewing resumes and during the hiring process, potential candidates could have a one-on-one interview that day.

“The candidates are just gonna log on,” Said Spain. “They’re going to be able to pop into different rooms with the principals and some of their staff to discuss the openings that they are gonna have next year. And there will be some principals that have previewed their resumes ahead of time and then they’ll be pulling those candidates into individual rooms to do interviews.”

Connor said candidates can apply up to two hours before the hiring event- and principals are still reviewing candidates as well.

