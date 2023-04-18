SC Lottery
Charleston Police move forward on final recommendation on racial bias audit

After 71 recommendations, the last one calls for bringing in an independent team to analyze the...
After 71 recommendations, the last one calls for bringing in an independent team to analyze the work they've done.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has announced they have brought on an independent team to look over their progress in their racial bias audit.

Jillian Eidson, the department’s Procedural Justice and Research Director, said they are on the final recommendation of the audit, which began in 2019.

After 71 recommendations, the last one calls for bringing in an independent team to analyze the work they’ve done.

“I’m very impressed the department has come this far in implementing what they’ve implemented with the 71 recommendations, and I’m really excited to see what an outside evaluator will tell us in terms of how far we’ve come what we need to improve and how we can do better,” Eidson said.

The department is spending over $70,000 to partner with the University of South Carolina and Clemson University for this team.

However, some activists, like Charleston Black Lives Matter Lead Organizer Marcus McDonald, have some concerns about this final step.

“I feel like the option that has been selected right now is the cheapest option, and when they did that, they really cheated the community out of the transparency and the accountability that we demand and we deserve,” he said.

McDonald also called into question the group of professors responsible for the final analysis, but the department believes there’s no better people for the job.

“I think we would be hard pressed to find a better team with more experience and expertise for this effort,” Eidson said.

“It’s not a question of their capability or their quality,” McDonald said, “but it’s about the process about how we got here and their authority in the recommendations actually making measurable change in the community, and that’s what we’ve all been asking for: measurable change.”

Police said they are looking forward to the work the group of educators will be doing over the next four months.

“I think the assessors are going to be very thorough in the type of information they provide to the public about what the CPD has done and what they need to move forward,” Eidson said.

Police said once the report is out in a few months, they will have several community meetings to get more feedback from locals.

