Classroom Champions: Charleston teacher needs supplies to start bracelet club

Malcom Hursey Montessori School teacher Kaitlin Torres is implementing clubs to give students a...
Malcom Hursey Montessori School teacher Kaitlin Torres is implementing clubs to give students a place to go on early-release days. She says attendance on those days is now at an all-time high.(Kaitlin Torres)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County teacher is hoping to add a new club to her school to help students engage in new ways at her school.

Malcom Hursey Montessori School teacher Kaitlin Torres recently started to implement fun clubs that students can choose to go to on early release days. Clubs she has set up include a Pokémon club, a comic book club, and a club for dodgeball puzzles.

“The kids love it, and they look forward to the clubs the teachers look forward to creating clubs the kids are going to like,” Torres says.

Torres hopes to add a new club: a DIY Charm Bracelet Club. But she says she has a list of supplies she needs first.

For her Donor’s Choose project, she’s asking for bracelet chains, clasps, leather cords and spacer beads, and charms and jewelry and an organizer box to sort, organize, and display the various beads.

“It’s so fun to see the kids’ faces when they hear a club that they like, and I can’t wait to see their reaction when I say it’s a do-it-yourself charm bracelet club,” Torres says. “I think the clubs are just an extra way to boost the relationship with students and overall morale.”

Torres says before her school started doing clubs, attendance on early release days was down. But now, she says attendance on early release days is at an all-time high.

This Donor’s Choose project still needs a little more than $200 to be funded. You can donate right now by clicking right here and becoming a Live 5 Classroom Champion.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

