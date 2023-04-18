SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CofC’s Luke Wood Named CAA Player of the Week

By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston infielder Luke Wood was named the CAA Player of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the conference office.

Wood hit .474 (9-19) in a 4-0 week for the Cougars highlighted by his three home run, seven RBI Friday afternoon at Monmouth, becoming the first Cougar to go deep three times since 2012. Wood finished the week with 4 homers and 10 RBI and had multiple hits in all three games at Monmouth.

Wood’s three home runs Friday came in consecutive innings off three different pitchers. He set career highs in single-game home runs, RBI and total bases while matching his personal best of three runs scored.

Monday’s accolade is the first of his career and third weekly CAA award of the season for Charleston - Ty Good (Feb. 20) and Joseph Mershon (March 6).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
One dead in Colleton Co. collision
American Red Cross volunteers are helping a family whose home was damaged in a fire Saturday.
Red Cross assisting family affected by fire in Berkeley Co.
Berkeley Electric Cooperate says that an outage has left over 6,000 customers without power on...
Power restored on Johns Island after outage affected thousands

Latest News

The RiverDogs earned a series split with the Fireflies on Sunday with a victory
Keegan Named First Carolina League Player of Week
VIDEO: RiverDogs earn series split with 9-2 win over Fireflies on Sunday
VIDEO: RiverDogs earn series split with 9-2 win over Fireflies on Sunday
The RiverDogs earned a series split with the Fireflies on Sunday with a victory
Offense Breaks Free as RiverDogs Earn Split with Columbia
Charleston Southern baseball
CSU earns sweep at Radford