CofC’s Luke Wood Named CAA Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston infielder Luke Wood was named the CAA Player of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the conference office.

Wood hit .474 (9-19) in a 4-0 week for the Cougars highlighted by his three home run, seven RBI Friday afternoon at Monmouth, becoming the first Cougar to go deep three times since 2012. Wood finished the week with 4 homers and 10 RBI and had multiple hits in all three games at Monmouth.

Wood’s three home runs Friday came in consecutive innings off three different pitchers. He set career highs in single-game home runs, RBI and total bases while matching his personal best of three runs scored.

Monday’s accolade is the first of his career and third weekly CAA award of the season for Charleston - Ty Good (Feb. 20) and Joseph Mershon (March 6).

