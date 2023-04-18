Councilman Pryor shares potential plans ahead of N. Charleston mayoral race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A longtime Charleston County councilmember recently announced he will be entering the race for mayor of North Charleston.

Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor has served the community since 2004. Pryor currently represents Charleston County District 5.

His announcement makes five candidates in the race to fill the seat of retiring Mayor Keith Summey. He joins business owner John Singletary, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, North Charleston City Council Member Rhonda Jerome and Brandon Trollinger.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.