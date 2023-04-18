SC Lottery
Deputies arrest organizer, winner of suspected cockfighting event in Marlboro County

Jimmy Miller, Gary Steen
Jimmy Miller, Gary Steen(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More people have been arrested in connection to a suspected cockfighting ring in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities took Jimmy Miller and Gary Steen into custody on Monday. The pair face felony animal fighting charges.

The sheriff’s office said Miller was the organizer of the event on Sunday along Griggs Circle, while Steen was the alleged winner of the early morning fights.

Deputies already announced the arrests of Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark and Kenneth Bartlett in the case. All four also face felony animal fighting charges.

RELATED COVERAGE | Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring

Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring: Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark,...
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring: Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark, Kenneth Bartlett(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Over the past several months, the sheriff’s office received numerous complaints about drug sales and the possible fighting of roosters in the Griggs Circle and Grants Mill Road area.

Surveillance of the area and an ongoing investigation determined there would be a cockfight on Sunday.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and executed it on the day of the fight, which caused several people to run away from the area.

Authorities found 13 dead roosters and 20 roosters that were still alive. The Marlboro County Humane Society and Marlboro County Code Enforcement took the roosters to an off-site location, and the ones still alive will be safeguarded there during and following the trial process.

Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation into the suspected cockfighting ring is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Antonio Alford at 843-479-5605.

Meanwhile, Animal Wellness Action, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help animals, applauded the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for taking action and making arrests in the case.

“Cockfighting wreaks of barbarism and backwardness. Besides the cruelty of pitting animals with knives strapped to their legs in a battle to the death, cockfighting is bound together with illegal gambling, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and other crimes. We applaud Marlboro County deputies for treating these crimes with the seriousness they deserve,” said Wayne Pacelle, the president of Animal Wellness Action.

The nonprofit organization also announced a national anti-animal fighting legislation was introduced to Congress on Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, with South Carolina’s 1st District, is one of the co-leads on the Fighting Inhumane Gambling and High-Risk Trafficking (FIGHT) Act.

