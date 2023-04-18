Isle of Palms Police make safety recommendations after beach shooting

THE ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council called a special public safety committee meeting Tuesday to discuss a beach shooting earlier this month and how to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The meeting came after the April 7 “senior skip day” gathering that turned violent on the beach, leaving five people injured in a shooting.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett presented the committee with a list of recommendations after asking his staff what would help them respond to calls.

The first of Cornett’s recommendations is to look at creating an ordinance that would require a permit for large group gatherings of more than 30 people. Cornett also suggested the city grow its drone program by adding a drone with a helipad to get a better bird’s eye view, add a transport van, assign an officer to an FBI task force to help gather information about future events, restart the city’s K9 program, add a surveillance tower, add more cameras, and seek EMT basic certification for officers.

The public safety committee voted to bring the list of recommendations in front of the full city council next Tuesday at 6 p.m. to review.

“The more people you put into a small area, the chances of something bad happening increases exponentially,” Isle of Palms City Councilman Blair Hahn said. “When that happens, and that happens every weekend, and we understand that, and we want people to come to the beach but when that happens, we want to know who’s here. So, I think a lot of what he talked about was giving us the ability to understand who is on our beach so we can then keep everybody safe in a comfortable and fun environment.”

The Isle of Palms Police Department has 22 sworn officers. Cornett said they are often “severely outnumbered” when it comes to law enforcement.

“We are an island that has an increase in people during the summer season,” Cornett said. “Sometimes we’ll have 30,000 people. On a holiday, we can have upwards of 60,000 people on this island and our number of law enforcement officers stays the same.”

The department is now preparing for an event they say is planned for May 6 after they were sent a social media post. Cornett said they have already reached out to neighboring agencies to prevent anything from happening.

Cornett says the person who fired the shots in the April 7 incident has not yet been arrested. He called the investigation active and fluid, saying his investigators are following multiple leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isle of Palms Police Department at 843-886-6522 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.