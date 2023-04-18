SC Lottery
Keegan Named First Carolina League Player of Week

The RiverDogs earned a series split with the Fireflies on Sunday with a victory
The RiverDogs earned a series split with the Fireflies on Sunday with a victory(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs catcher Dominic Keegan has been named the first Carolina League Player of the Week during the 2023 season, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. Keegan was nearly unstoppable at the plate as the RiverDogs split a six-game series with the Columbia Fireflies.

Keegan played in five of the team’s six games this week at The Joe. He went 10-17 (.588) with a double and five runs batted in. Keegan also worked two walks and scored four runs. In Sunday’s 9-2 victory, Keegan capped his exceptional week by going 4-4 with four RBI.

After eight games, Keegan leads all Minor League Baseball players with a .600 batting average and .652 on-base percentage. With the Massachusetts native behind the plate, the RiverDogs pitching staff has posted a 2.25 earned run average.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Keegan in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. He hit .412 in a short stint with the FCL Rays following the draft, leading them to the league championship. After the final game, he joined the RiverDogs for the end of the regular season and the postseason run. He hit two home runs during his time with Charleston in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

