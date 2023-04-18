Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly touched a Roper Saint Francis nurse inappropriately and made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

A police report states Cleveland first began flirting with the nurse around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The nurse ignored the comments and continued to work but noticed Cleveland seemed to follow her around, the report states.

Around an hour later, Cleveland allegedly walked into a restricted area where the woman was alone and she ducked under his arm to get away, the report states.

The woman was then followed into another room where Cleveland allegedly made another inappropriate comment and touched her inappropriately, the report states.

The report states responding officers issued and trespassing notice to Cleveland. He later admitted to touching the woman without consent and making advances, the report states.

Cleveland was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

