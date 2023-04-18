McMaster asks court to block union’s Leatherman Terminal boycott

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals to end an International Longshoremen’s Association boycott of the new Hugh Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston.

McMaster filed an amicus — or “friend of the court” — brief in the S.C. State Ports Authority v. National Labor Relations Board suit, urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to act to stop what he called the ILA’s “ongoing secondary boycott” of the new terminal.

“The Leatherman Terminal is a state-of-the-art facility and a critical part of South Carolina’s economic development portfolio and continued competitive advantage,” McMaster said. “I will not allow unions and their unlawful boycotts to hold our State’s resources, jobs, or supply chain hostage as they seek to advance their own self-interests. South Carolinians have earned our prosperity, and we must continue to preserve it and enhance it, not bargain it away in response to labor union boycotts, third-party threats, or coercive pressure campaigns.”

On Dec. 16, 2022, the National Labor Relations Board issued a split decision that reversed an Administrative Law Judge’s earlier ruling that the ILA’s boycott was unlawful.

A release from the governor’s office states the national labor union’s boycott has prohibited carriers from calling on the Leatherman Terminal unless and until SCSPA gives all container work at the new facility to ILA members, including the work traditionally and consistently performed by state employees.

“This court should not sanction the ILA’s indirect effort to extort new work from a third party by attempting to force the SCSPA to either convert a significant state asset into a ‘sunk cost’ or allow the ILA to acquire lift-equipment work traditionally and consistently performed at the Port by state employees, on state property, and using state equipment,” McMaster argued in court documents. “Full utilization of the Leatherman Terminal will provide both short- and long-term benefits for South Carolina’s transportation system, as well as much-needed relief to the Wando Welch Terminal and associated infrastructure. Unfortunately, the ILA’s coercive tactics have needlessly exacerbated these problems and delayed utilization of the infrastructure intended and constructed to address them.”

“The Court should not allow the ILA and the NLRB to put South Carolina at a competitive disadvantage in economic development by not allowing the State to realize the benefits of its investments in, and unleash the full potential of, the Leatherman Terminal and the Port of Charleston,” McMaster continued.

In operating the Port of Charleston, the SCSPA has used a “hybrid division of labor” for decades, using state employees to operate state-owned lift equipment to load and unload container ships that call at the port’s terminals, while ILA-represented employees perform the remained of longshore work at the port.

As the State was close to opening the Leatherman Terminal, the U.S. Maritime Association sent SCSPA a letter stating the Maritime Association’s collective bargaining agreement might prohibit the Maritime Association’s members from calling at the Leatherman Terminal because some jobs there were performed by state employees, rather than union members, the release from the governor’s office states.

“The ILA demanded that SCSPA give all jobs at the Leatherman Terminal to union members. SCSPA insisted on continuing to use the labor model that SCSPA had successfully employed for 50 years,” the release states. “Less than two weeks after the first ship called at the Leatherman Terminal in April 2021, the ILA sued the Maritime Association and the shipping line in New Jersey state court for $300 million. Soon other shipping lines began requiring that their ships call at other SCSPA terminals, for fear of also being sued by the ILA.”

At that point, the SCSPA and the state, along with the Maritime Association, filed unfair labor charges with the NLRB, claiming the lawsuit in New Jersey violated multiple provisions of federal labor law because the ILA was trying to gain, rather than preserve, union jobs and because it sought an unlawful, secondary aim beyond pressuring the other party to the collective bargaining agreement, the release states.

The Fourth Circuit Court is expected to hear oral arguments in the lawsuit on June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland.

