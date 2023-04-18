Newly released emails detail 3rd arrest hours after Isle of Palms shooting Apr. 7

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - New emails released by the Charleston Police Department are providing new insight into another arrest that happened in the hours after a shooting at Isle of Palms on April 7. That shooting injured five people, including four teenagers.

Authorities previously said two people were arrested following the chaos that day, but documents released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request detail a third arrest related to the shooting.

Isle of Palms Police have not said if either of the two people originally arrested—18-year-old Shawn Alexander Goods-Martin and an unnamed juvenile–are responsible for the shooting.

Goods-Martin was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, and the unnamed juvenile was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Emails obtained from Charleston Police show they also arrested someone the night of the shooting, a 17-year-old who was driving a stolen car matching the description of one of the suspects from the shooting.

Around 11:20 p.m., Charleston Police pulled over a teenager at Mary Ader Avenue and Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley, according to the emails. Five female passengers were also in the car.

“The vehicle was reported stolen by Goose Creek PD so the driver was detained,” the emails read. “The vehicle also had a bullet hole in the passenger side of the vehicle.”

Police and the FBI task force interviewed the passengers but got little information other than the group was at Isle of Palms during the shooting, went to Waffle House in West Ashley afterward, and then was pulled over, emails show.

The driver said he paid a friend to borrow the car to take it to the beach for senior skip day, according to documents. He said he didn’t have a gun that day and didn’t shoot anyone. Police didn’t find any guns in the car, but emails say when they looked through his phone, police saw pictures of him holding a rifle the morning of the shooting and holding the same gun about an hour before being pulled over.

“He allowed us to look at his phone and we observed him with a rifle at 1100 hours in his apartment and again the same rifle in a dark car at 2215 hours @ Waffle House,” the emails read. “He said the rifle was in another car he was with at Waffle House but would not provide the identity of them.”

There were also pictures of the teen at the beach wearing a cross-body bag often used to carry guns, the documents state. The teen said he dropped the bag while running.

The teen was arrested that night and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, documents state. Police say he has prior juvenile arrests.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and reviewing videos the public has sent in of the incident, according to Isle of Palms Police.

They have established a tip line for anyone with information on the shooting. If you have any info, you are asked to call 843-529-3750.

