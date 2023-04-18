SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Round O home destroyed in weekend fire

A Colleton County family was displaced over the weekend after a fire ripped through their home.
A Colleton County family was displaced over the weekend after a fire ripped through their home.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County family was displaced over the weekend after a fire ripped through their home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the home on Lemuel Avenue near Round O Crossroads.

Firefighters said everyone was out of the house and the residents had rescued several animals from the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the front and back of the home.

Officials said the fire destroyed the interior of the home and most of the belongings inside.

The homeowner told firefighters they were cooking and went outside to get the children inside and returned to find the kitchen on fire.

Firefighters said one person was taken to an area hospital with a leg injury.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has identified the man accused of wounding a state...
State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop
Silvo Guitirriz Gonzales, 53, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and disorderly...
Folly Beach Police arrest man after report of apparent child abduction attempt
LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house
The students’ $843 million proposal reimagines an underused area in North Charleston and offers...
Harvard students’ N. Charleston development project wins $50,000

Latest News

Charleton County School District says they have hundreds of teacher and school-based support...
Charleston Co. School District looks to ramp up staff through hiring event
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family frustration, court hearings continue following 2022 Goose Creek shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District looks to ramp up staff through hiring event