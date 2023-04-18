Round O home destroyed in weekend fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County family was displaced over the weekend after a fire ripped through their home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the home on Lemuel Avenue near Round O Crossroads.

Firefighters said everyone was out of the house and the residents had rescued several animals from the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the front and back of the home.

Officials said the fire destroyed the interior of the home and most of the belongings inside.

The homeowner told firefighters they were cooking and went outside to get the children inside and returned to find the kitchen on fire.

Firefighters said one person was taken to an area hospital with a leg injury.

