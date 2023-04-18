SC Lottery
S.C. Governor’s Mansion to shine blue for Parkinson’s Awareness Month

During the month of April, the Governor's Mansion will shine blue for Parkinson's Awareness Month.(Henry McMaster)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the month of April, the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion will shine a blue light to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease.

Governor Henry McMaster announced on social media the importance of raising awareness and how to manage the disease.

According to the governor’s proclamation, as many as one million Americans are affected by disease including 30,000 in the Palmetto State.

Parkinson’s Disease has four major symptoms including trembling in the hands, legs, arms, jaw, and face, stiffness of the limbs and trunk, slowness of movement, and impaired balance which leads to difficulty in walking, talking, or completing other simple tasks read the proclamation.

Gov. McMaster encourages South Carolinians to work together to raise awareness and understanding of the disease. For more information on Parkinson’s Disease, you can visit here.

