S.C. Governor’s Mansion to shine blue for Parkinson’s Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the month of April, the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion will shine a blue light to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease.

Governor Henry McMaster announced on social media the importance of raising awareness and how to manage the disease.

In honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month, the Governor’s Mansion is shining blue to help raise awareness and advance the search for a cure. pic.twitter.com/2FjUsAEbKr — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 15, 2023

According to the governor’s proclamation, as many as one million Americans are affected by disease including 30,000 in the Palmetto State.

Parkinson’s Disease has four major symptoms including trembling in the hands, legs, arms, jaw, and face, stiffness of the limbs and trunk, slowness of movement, and impaired balance which leads to difficulty in walking, talking, or completing other simple tasks read the proclamation.

Gov. McMaster encourages South Carolinians to work together to raise awareness and understanding of the disease. For more information on Parkinson’s Disease, you can visit here.

