State health officials urge proper disposal of unused drugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The twice-yearly event is hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to prevent the abuse or theft of unused prescription medications.

South Carolinians will have dozens of places to drop off prescriptions on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The locations will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other solid prescription drugs. The locations cannot accept liquids, syringes or illegal drugs.

