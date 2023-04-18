SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

FILE - Twitter has removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of...
FILE - Twitter has removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals."(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.

Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person’s name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

On Monday, Twitter also said it will only put warning labels on some tweets that are “potentially” in violation of its rules against hateful conduct. Previously, the tweets were removed.

It was in this policy update that Twitter appears to have deleted the line against deadnaming from its rules.

“Twitter’s decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy is the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of the advocacy group GLAAD. “This decision to roll back LGBTQ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest, and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence.”

Twitter did immediately respond to a message for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silvo Guitirriz Gonzales, 53, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and disorderly...
Folly Beach Police arrest man after report of apparent child abduction attempt
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has identified the man accused of wounding a state...
State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop
The students’ $843 million proposal reimagines an underused area in North Charleston and offers...
Harvard students’ N. Charleston development project wins $50,000
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
North Charleston Police locate missing man

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on panel
Maine State Police said the shootings were connected.
Police: 4 fatally shot in Maine home, followed by gunfire on highway
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin
FILE - Omali Yeshitela, chairman of the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement, St....
US charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians in election discord case