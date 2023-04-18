SC Lottery
Warm and sunny stretch for the rest of the work week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead will provide plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures over the next couple days.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. High 73.

