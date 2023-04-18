Warm and sunny stretch for the rest of the work week!
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead will provide plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures over the next couple days.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 81.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 88.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. High 73.
