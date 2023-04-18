Warm and sunny stretch for the rest of the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead will provide plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures over the next couple days.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. High 73.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.