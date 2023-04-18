SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

YouTube updates guidelines for eating disorder-related content

This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning...
This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that users at-risk for eating disorders could imitate.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the top online video platforms is changing how it deals with content related to eating disorders.

YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that at-risk users could imitate including extreme calorie counting or purging after eating.

The ban is for videos that are not focused on recovery.

For recovery-focused videos, YouTube will allow the content but restrict who can see it.

The platform says only users who are logged into the site and are over the age of 18 will be able to view such videos.

YouTube says it also plans to add panels pointing viewers to crisis resources under eating disorder-related content in nine countries, as well as provide resources about how to create less harmful content for creators who violated its policies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has identified the man accused of wounding a state...
State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop
Silvo Guitirriz Gonzales, 53, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and disorderly...
Folly Beach Police arrest man after report of apparent child abduction attempt
LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house
The students’ $843 million proposal reimagines an underused area in North Charleston and offers...
Harvard students’ N. Charleston development project wins $50,000

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
US reporter held by Russia on spying charges to stay in jail
A deadly explosion was reported at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River, Nebraska, on Monday.
1 killed, 4 hurt in ethanol plant explosion in Nebraska
New body camera footage shows the aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. (KRNV-DT,...
Newly released video shows aftermath of Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial