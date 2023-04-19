1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police confirmed an underage male was shot late Tuesday night in a barrage of gunfire at a North Charleston apartment complex.

Police first responded to the area of Fairwind Drive at approximately 11:03 p.m. to multiple reports of gunshots fired in the area. Investigators learned the shots were actually fired at the Deer Run Apartments on Jenny Lind Street near Otranto Road and Rivers Avenue, an incident report states.

Police say they found two separate crime scenes and a juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside one of the apartment buildings on Yeadling Drive. EMS took the victim to an area hospital.

Witnesses told police they heard between about 15 to 20 shots around the time a group of approximately six youths were loitering in the area. Police said witnesses also described a sedan with unknown plates near one of the apartment buildings moments before the gunfire. That car left the area before officers arrived at the scene, police say.

The building closest to where the victim was found also appeared to have been struck by gunfire, the report states. Officers found the victim’s sneakers and green plant-like material consistent with marijuana spread through the parking lot near a second building, the report states.

Police recovered rifle shell casings in the roadway near Yearling Drive and Jenny Lind Street.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-240-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

