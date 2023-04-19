Berkeley Co. man arrested in connection with drug trafficking

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old man is facing 17 charges in a drug trafficking investigation.

Eric Sebastian Bickley was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, four counts of possession of a weapon during violent crime, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of stolen firearm, four counts of distribution within half a mile of school, operating a chop shop, receiving stolen goods value greater than $5,000 and his warrant with SCPPP for Probation Violation.

Agents with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force responded to a home on Garfield Street in Moncks Corner to assist the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services with a search warrant. However, authorities say Bickley would not let them inside until law enforcement came back to the home with a search warrant.

Deputies say agents saw multiple motorcycles and motorbikes that had been spray painted and a large number of power tools and generators in the yard.

Once agents were allowed in the home, they saw narcotic paraphernalia “in plain view,” deputies say.

They say they found a safe with the following inside of it:

Five plastic bags containing approximately 136.5 grams of Methamphetamine

Two plastic bags containing approximately 45.7 grams of Marijuana

One plastic bag containing approximately 1.7 grams of Fentanyl

One plastic bag containing approximately 1.1 grams of Fentanyl

One plastic bag containing approximately 12.2 grams of Cocaine

Approximately $2,104 in US Currency

A FMK 9mm firearm that was reported stolen out of North Charleston

A Ruger .22 firearm

Bickley’s South Carolina identification card

Authorities say when agents checked the items in the yard of the home, they found a 2019 Harley Davidson that was listed as stolen out of Dorchester County.

They also found another motorbike and a Honda CB500 motorcycle that were spray-painted and said that the Vehicle Identification Number had been altered.

Bickley is being held in Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.