Berkeley Co. School District employees to receive $5K incentive

The Berkeley County School Board voted Tuesday to approve a one-time incentive for all employees.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board voted Tuesday to approve a one-time incentive for all employees.

School district spokesman Brian Troutman says the school board passed what could be the district’s largest incentive for employees in its history.

Employees in the district will be getting a one-time incentive of $5,000, and special education teachers and assistants will receive an additional $2,500, Troutman says.

The school board says administrators originally proposed a $2,500 incentive for all employees, with an additional $2,000 for those who work in special education.

The board says that the new incentives will not be the only changes made in their efforts to recruit and retain employees. The district also says the board is expected to review additional salary increases for next school year’s budget.

District employees employed through May 20, 2023 are eligible for the incentives.

