Bond hearing held for man arrested in Charleston shooting

Joseph Mack, 34, was denied bond for his attempted murder charge.
Joseph Mack, 34, was denied bond for his attempted murder charge.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Anna Harris
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect charged in connection to a downtown Charleston shooting appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph Mack, 34, was denied bond for his attempted murder charge.

Charleston Police officers responded to Norman Street and Line Street on Saturday after reports of seven gunshots in the area. Shortly after, someone showed up at MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mack was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday.

The judge says Mack was already prohibited from having a firearm because he is currently on federal probation for a previous violent crime charge. Mack is not allowed to have any contact with the victim, their family or their household members.

The judge says Mack is on a long list she has of people that are at risk of violence towards others and that Mack falls into the group at the highest risk for failure.

However, his sister, girlfriend and friend that showed up at his hearing say he is innocent.

“Technically, if you want to get technical, this was a self-defense because had it not been this other man, it would’ve been him,” his sister Nicole Mack said. “So, he technically had to defend his life.”

The judge recommended Mack seek an attorney because of the possibility of an enhanced sentence with his numerous violent crime convictions.

His first court date is set for June 9 at 2 p.m. at Charleston County Court of General Sessions.

The judge did grant bond for Mack’s two gun-related charges at $50,000 each.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

