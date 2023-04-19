SC Lottery
Brady Schuck steps down as head basketball coach at James Island

James Island alum Brady Schuck was named the schools new boys head basketball coach on Tuesday
James Island alum Brady Schuck was named the schools new boys head basketball coach on Tuesday
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After 2 seasons, James Island head coach and alum Brady Schuck has stepped down from his alma mater to pursue a job in the college ranks.

Schuck made the announcement on social media on Monday afternoon.

The former Trojans star became the head coach back in 2021 after serving as an assistant under Stan Wilkins following the end of his playing career at Furman.

Schuck would go 36-16 in 2 seasons at James Island making the playoffs both seasons and winning a region championship this past season.

The coach is holding off on announcing his new position until the school makes an announcement.

