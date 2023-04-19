SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bulldogs Edge Tigers 5-4

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - Georgia held Clemson scoreless in the last seven innings in its 5-4 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs, who evened the series 1-1 in the final game between the two teams during the 2023 regular season, improved to 20-17, while the Tigers dropped to 22-16.

Parks Harber hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the first inning on a 3-2 pitch, the 12th pitch of his plate appearance. Clemson responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on run-scoring doubles by Cooper Ingle and Billy Amick. In the second inning, Will Taylor grounded a two-out, two-run single to give Clemson the lead.

Charlie Condon led off the third inning with a homer, then the Bulldogs tied the score later in the frame on Corey Collins’ sacrifice fly. Georgia regained the lead in the fourth inning on Josh Stinson’s run-scoring double.

Reliever Collin Caldwell (2-0) earned the win by tossing 2.2 hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Leighton Finley pitched the ninth inning to record his third save of the year. B.J. Bailey (1-2) suffered the loss. Tiger junior Ryan Ammons made his first appearance since Feb. 24, when he suffered an arm injury.

The Tigers travel to Raleigh to take on NC State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
The former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County and two of...
No decision on dismissing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm

Latest News

Waccamaw head coach Shane Fidler is taking over the program at Ashley Ridge
Shane Fidler leaves Ashley Ridge to become head coach at Airport
James Island alum Brady Schuck was named the schools new boys head basketball coach on Tuesday
Brady Schuck steps down as head basketball coach at James Island
Lowcountry high school girls lacrosse playoffs (4/18)
Bullpen, Late Runs Lifts South Carolina Past Charleston Southern