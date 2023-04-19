SC Lottery
Bullpen, Late Runs Lifts South Carolina Past Charleston Southern

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored two runs in each of its last three innings and the bullpen allowed just one hit in seven innings of work in a 10-4 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday night (April 18) at Founders Park.

The trio of Dylan Eskew, Nick Proctor and Cade Austin allowed just one hit out of the pen. Eskew went a season high 3.1 innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts and two walks. Proctor struck out five in 2.2 hitless innings and Austin had a strikeout in a scoreless ninth.

Cole Messina had three hits on the day, while Dylan Brewer and Braylen Wimmer scored three runs apiece. Gavin Casas drove in four and Talmadge LeCroy had two RBI.

With the game tied at four in the sixth, Brewer untied it with his sixth home run of the season. Casas gave Carolina breathing room in the seventh with his 16th home run of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Michael Braswell had his second triple in four games in Tuesday’s win.

• Casas was one off a season high in RBI, which was set in March vs. USC Upstate.

• Proctor picked up his third win in relief and set a season high in strikeouts.

• Carolina now has 88 home runs on the year after the two on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Carolina faces No. 3 Florida for a three-game series starting Thursday night (April 20) at 7:30 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be televised on ESPNU with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call.

