Charleston Co. implements pavement treatment program into annual plan

By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has plans to continue a program that improves the lifespan of pavement.

Charleston County’s Public Works Pavement Management Department started a Titanium Dioxide Pilot Program in the spring of 2021.

The product was first tested in the Union Hights and Rosemont area, and after seeing success officials say the program is now part of the county’s annual plan.

Between North Charleston and the peninsula, 31 roads have been or will be treated this spring with this product.

The county says think of it as applying sunscreen to a road’s surface.

The treatment is sprayed on wet as a yellowish-white liquid, but then fades as it soaks into the pavement.

County officials say the treatment extends the life of asphalt by five years and it improves the environment around it.

They say testing done by Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute showed the treatment made road surfaces four times more reflective to help reduce effects from the heat and sun.

“This year we aimed for roads that were along the interstate, so high travel exhaust. In the future we are aiming more for heat island impacts,” Pavement Manager for Charleston County Public Works Mackenzie Kelley said. “We’ve been partnering with NOAA and having conversations with them. West Ashley for example has a lot of heat island impacts that we’re going to start targeting as well.”

If you want to know if your road is on the list to receive the titanium dioxide treatment, click here.

