SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Chase, search for suspect leads to lockdown at Charleston school

A private school in downtown Charleston is under a “Code Red” lockdown as authorities search for a suspect in the area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A private school in downtown Charleston is under a lockdown as authorities search for a suspect in the area.

The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown after receiving a call from the Charleston Police Department around 11:15 a.m.

In a tweet, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they were trying to serve an arrest warrant at 11 a.m. They say a man ran from them near 35 Folly Rd Blvd., which prompted police to call the school.

The Porter-Gaud School “immediately” went into a “Code Red” lockdown, which is a lockdown of the exterior gates and buildings on campus. The school has since moved to a “Code Yellow” lockdown. The exterior gates and buildings are still under lockdown in a “Code Yellow,” according to the school.

Deputies, K-9 and a helicopter are searching with the police department’s help.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown whether the man is armed.

“We will remain in lockdown with police presence on campus until we receive the all-clear that it is safe to resume normal school operations,” a message on the school’s website reads. “We will communicate an update at that time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent pastor in Atlanta, to lie in repose April 22

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to enter the 2024 presidential race, speaks at an...
Florida Gov. DeSantis speaks at N. Charleston event
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Florida Gov. DeSantis visits N. Charleston in national book tour
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Suspect chase puts Porter-Gaud School on lockdown
Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex