Chase, search for suspect leads to lockdown at Charleston school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A private school in downtown Charleston is under a lockdown as authorities search for a suspect in the area.

The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown after receiving a call from the Charleston Police Department around 11:15 a.m.

In a tweet, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they were trying to serve an arrest warrant at 11 a.m. They say a man ran from them near 35 Folly Rd Blvd., which prompted police to call the school.

The Porter-Gaud School “immediately” went into a “Code Red” lockdown, which is a lockdown of the exterior gates and buildings on campus. The school has since moved to a “Code Yellow” lockdown. The exterior gates and buildings are still under lockdown in a “Code Yellow,” according to the school.

Deputies, K-9 and a helicopter are searching with the police department’s help.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown whether the man is armed.

“We will remain in lockdown with police presence on campus until we receive the all-clear that it is safe to resume normal school operations,” a message on the school’s website reads. “We will communicate an update at that time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

