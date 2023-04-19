SC Lottery
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office

In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the resignation of several McCurtain County officials at a county commissioners meeting early Monday, April 17, 2023, after tapes with the officials' racist comments surfaced over the weekend. (Christopher Bryan/Southwest Ledger via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — A county commissioner in far southeast Oklahoma who was apparently caught on tape discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people has resigned from office, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Stitt spokesperson Carly Atchison said the office received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings. In it, Jennings says he is resigning immediately and said he planned to release a formal statement “in the near future regarding the recent events in our county.”

The threatening comments by Jennings and officials with the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office were obtained and reported by McCurtain Gazette-News. They have sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.

In a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Tuesday, officials did not address the recorded discussion but claimed the recording was illegally obtained.

Also on Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has launched an investigation into the matter at the request of the governor.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below includes content some may find disturbing and offensive.

Graphic warning. The sheriff's office is speaking out about the recordings. (Source: KOKI/FACEBOOK/MCCURTAIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE/MCCURTAIN GAZETTE/CNN)

