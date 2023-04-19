SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts

Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Massive job cuts are imminent at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The social media giant is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.

It’s part of a monthslong downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, wrote Tuesday evening that the company will start notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut.

Meta is also poised to announce newly reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

According to Goler, teams working on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the virtual-reality division reality labs among others will be affected.

The latest layoffs build on November workforce cuts that slashed 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of Meta’s workforce, in the first widespread layoffs in the company’s history.

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold confirmed the memo was sent but declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
The former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County and two of...
No decision on dismissing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found
FILE - Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school...
Uvalde families plead for languishing Texas gun bills
A Texas House panel considers gun reform bills.
Texas panel considers gun reform bills
Mya and Madison Glover have been vying for first place since birth, beginning with who’s the...
Twin sisters named valedictorian and salutatorian