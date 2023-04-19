Florida Gov. DeSantis making stops around Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make a visit to the Lowcountry Wednesday.

The Florida governor’s visit is his latest stop on his nationwide book tour.

Desantis is expected to discuss topics from his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” at an event in North Charleston.

That event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Montague Terrace at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Afterward, DeSantis and his wife will hold a discussion at the Summerville Country Club.

That’s scheduled for 2 p.m., hosted by the Dorchester County GOP.

DeSantis is then set to travel to the upstate for an event in Spartanburg.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.