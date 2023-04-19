SC Lottery
Florida Gov. DeSantis making stops around Lowcountry

The Florida governor’s visit is his latest stop on his nationwide book tour.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make a visit to the Lowcountry Wednesday.

Desantis is expected to discuss topics from his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” at an event in North Charleston.

That event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Montague Terrace at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Afterward, DeSantis and his wife will hold a discussion at the Summerville Country Club.

That’s scheduled for 2 p.m., hosted by the Dorchester County GOP.

DeSantis is then set to travel to the upstate for an event in Spartanburg.

