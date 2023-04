Lowcountry high school girls lacrosse playoffs (4/18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Lacrosse

5-A - 1st round

Wando 19, River Bluff 4 - The Warriors will host Lexington in round 2 on Thursday

4-A - 1st round

Oceanside Collegiate 21, Wade Hampton 1 - The Landsharks will host AC Flora on Thursday in round 2

Beckham 21, May River 2 - The Bengals will host Greenville in round 2 on Thursday

Hilton Head 13, Academic Magnet 3

