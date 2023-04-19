SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island

Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the Marines website.(Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Military officials say they are investigating after a 21-year-old died during a physical fitness test on the historic Parris Island.

Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the Marines website.

Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and Recruit Training Regiment, according to the news release.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company,” Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island stated in a Facebook post.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island has trained recruits east of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words

Latest News

The hearing over the unsealing of the documents is set to start at 4 p.m
Hearing set on sealed documents related to convicted SC killer’s early release
Joseph Mack, 34, was denied bond for his attempted murder charge.
Bond hearing held for man arrested in Charleston shooting
The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from...
Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say
A new traffic light on Johns Island has caused a stir for people who live and drive through the...
Johns Island drivers frustrated with new traffic signal