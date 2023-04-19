Nonprofit raising funds for mental health access in Charleston Co. Title 1 schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local nonprofit organization wants to increase access to mental health services in Title I schools in Charleston County.

Charleston Hope is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to raise the funds necessary to do just that.

Charleston Hope’s goal is to raise $35,000 by Sunday which would provide 350 hours of clinical therapy to elementary school students in Charleston County.

Charleston Hope Founder and Executive Director Emily Kerr said tomorrow’s fundraiser will unveil the nonprofit’s new mission and vision statement, which is to provide more mental health support for students in high-poverty areas by bringing in new strategies.

She said the organization currently works with the Charleston County School District connecting them with MUSC, local clinicians and partners to bring in licensed professional counselors.

She said local teachers in Charleston County emphasized COVID-19 affected the mental health of elementary students- increasing depression and anxiety mainly due to isolation.

Kerr said $35,000 would be able to provide 35 students with 10 one on one weekly sessions of clinical therapy at their school either during the school day or after school hours.

“It’s a fundraiser to raise money to bring in more clinicians to bring in more support into our schools to expand to another school in Charleston and this year alone we’ve provided and will have provided over 300 hours of mental health support for students one to one in two schools,” said Kerr. “And we hope to increase that if not double that by next year.”

Kerr said there are limited tickets still available for purchase and the event will be held at The Harbor Club Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Click this link to donate to Charleston Hope.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.