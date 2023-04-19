SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Missing Georgetown Co. man’s car involved in high-speed chase

According to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, in the early morning of April 12, his car was involved in a high-speed chase.
By Molly McBride
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Family, friends and law enforcement officials continue their search for a missing Georgetown County man.

Daniel Altman was last seen on April 11.

According to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning of April 12, his car was involved in a high-speed chase.

After running the car’s plates to confirm the car was stolen, deputies attempted a traffic stop but the driver did not pull over, according to the report. A pursuit then took place, reaching speeds of 115 mph.

The report states the chase ended when the driver pulled into the backyard of a private residence.

The passenger of the car, Javon Chattine, fled from the car, running into the woods, according to the report. He was caught and placed under arrest.

The driver of the car, Serenity Jackson, did not flee and was transported to Georgetown County Detention Center and was charged with a DUI along with other charges.

Daniel was not in the car and is still missing, and deputies said they have not determined how the suspects in the chase got ahold of Daniel’s car.

Daniel’s sister, Caroline Altman, said right now the family is in fight-or-flight mode. She said their main focus is finding Daniel.

“We just want someone that knows something to say something,” Caroline said.

Caroline said Daniel is the type of person that would go out of his way to help anyone else. She said if you needed help with anything, you could call Daniel and he will be there.

“Daniel wouldn’t quit on me, and he wouldn’t quit on any of his friends, so we aren’t going to quit on him,” Caroline said.

Now, Daniel’s family and his friends want answers.

Caroline said finding out Daniel’s car was involved in a high-speed chase was very concerning for their family because they have no connection to the suspects in the case.

She said Daniel worked hard for that car- saving money from a young age.

“Daniel would not willingly give someone his car,” Caroline said.

Daniel works at Texas Roadhouse and would get off late at night. She said on the night of April 10, he said he was headed to Kingstree to meet a woman.

But she said she doesn’t know anyone in Kingstree, and that Daniel did not normally hang out there or have friends in that area.

“We know that Daniel wouldn’t run away. He has a house, a job, a car, a job. He wouldn’t just leave all these things behind and not say anything to us or his friends,” Caroline said.

She said she has no idea where her little brother is and would give anything to hear him call her ‘sissy’ again.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think that I may never hear him say that again,” Caroline said.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
The former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County and two of...
No decision on dismissing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm

Latest News

After 71 recommendations, the last one calls for bringing in an independent team to analyze the...
Charleston Police move forward on final recommendation on racial bias audit
Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris estimates there’s anywhere between 5 to 10 miles of these...
$5M Congressional request could let Charleston rehab miles of underground tunnels
The location of the veteran's memorial in front of Dorchester County headquarters is a top area...
Residents demand preservation of historic Summerville site
School district spokesman Brian Troutman says the school board passed what could be the...
Berkeley Co. School District employees to receive $5K incentive