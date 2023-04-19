Report: Missing Georgetown Co. man’s car involved in high-speed chase

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Family, friends and law enforcement officials continue their search for a missing Georgetown County man.

Daniel Altman was last seen on April 11.

According to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning of April 12, his car was involved in a high-speed chase.

After running the car’s plates to confirm the car was stolen, deputies attempted a traffic stop but the driver did not pull over, according to the report. A pursuit then took place, reaching speeds of 115 mph.

The report states the chase ended when the driver pulled into the backyard of a private residence.

The passenger of the car, Javon Chattine, fled from the car, running into the woods, according to the report. He was caught and placed under arrest.

The driver of the car, Serenity Jackson, did not flee and was transported to Georgetown County Detention Center and was charged with a DUI along with other charges.

Daniel was not in the car and is still missing, and deputies said they have not determined how the suspects in the chase got ahold of Daniel’s car.

Daniel’s sister, Caroline Altman, said right now the family is in fight-or-flight mode. She said their main focus is finding Daniel.

“We just want someone that knows something to say something,” Caroline said.

Caroline said Daniel is the type of person that would go out of his way to help anyone else. She said if you needed help with anything, you could call Daniel and he will be there.

“Daniel wouldn’t quit on me, and he wouldn’t quit on any of his friends, so we aren’t going to quit on him,” Caroline said.

Now, Daniel’s family and his friends want answers.

Caroline said finding out Daniel’s car was involved in a high-speed chase was very concerning for their family because they have no connection to the suspects in the case.

She said Daniel worked hard for that car- saving money from a young age.

“Daniel would not willingly give someone his car,” Caroline said.

Daniel works at Texas Roadhouse and would get off late at night. She said on the night of April 10, he said he was headed to Kingstree to meet a woman.

But she said she doesn’t know anyone in Kingstree, and that Daniel did not normally hang out there or have friends in that area.

“We know that Daniel wouldn’t run away. He has a house, a job, a car, a job. He wouldn’t just leave all these things behind and not say anything to us or his friends,” Caroline said.

She said she has no idea where her little brother is and would give anything to hear him call her ‘sissy’ again.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think that I may never hear him say that again,” Caroline said.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

