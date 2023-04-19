SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SCDNR archaeologists inch closer to identifying 19th-century remains found in Georgetown County

A facial reconstruction by Senior Special Agent Deborah Goff, SLED forensic artist, shows what...
A facial reconstruction by Senior Special Agent Deborah Goff, SLED forensic artist, shows what the person whose remains were found might have looked like.(Source: SCDNR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Just over a month ago, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Archaeologists made a plea to the community in hopes to identify the remains of a man found in Georgetown County and today they are one step closer.

The remains may date back to the 1890s. They were discovered near the Fishing Village after Hurricane Irma in 2017. The Fishing Village is a site of ongoing archaeological research on the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center Heritage Preserve, which is between Winyah Bay and Mosquito Creek.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | SCDNR archaeologists seek relatives of 19th-century remains found in Georgetown County

After asking the public for DNA samples, SCDNR with the assistance of FHD Forensics and Genealogy for Justice™ was able to identify a few very distant matches.

“This collaborative archaeological research involves oral history, archival research, and DNA analysis to identify descendants,” said Dr. Jodi Barnes, a historical archaeologist.

SCDNR said the DNA analysis suggests that John Doe may have a connection to the Bahamas and researchers have isolated a few common families among the matches. Those family surnames include Washington, Deas, and Geddes/Gethers.

“The matches also suggest he might be related to Georgetown and Charleston families with ties to Florida and Virginia, or other coastal South Carolina locations like Black River and Johns Island,” the statement read.

To continue to narrow down who he may be, researchers are now asking for older relatives of the matches they already have to get closer to giving John Doe his name back.

“Our team is grateful for the opportunity to help return this young man to his relatives,” said Allison Peacock, president of FHD Forensics.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in participating in DNA testing to learn whether you’re related to the young man.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silvo Guitirriz Gonzales, 53, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and disorderly...
Folly Beach Police arrest man after report of apparent child abduction attempt
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has identified the man accused of wounding a state...
State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
The students’ $843 million proposal reimagines an underused area in North Charleston and offers...
Harvard students’ N. Charleston development project wins $50,000

Latest News

The number of school districts in South Carolina could be nearly cut in half – under a proposal...
Bill would cut number of school districts in SC nearly in half
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bill would cut number of school districts in SC nearly in half
Malcom Hursey Montessori School teacher Kaitlin Torres is implementing clubs to give students a...
Classroom Champions: Charleston teacher needs supplies to start bracelet club