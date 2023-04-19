SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Shane Fidler leaves Ashley Ridge to become head coach at Airport

Waccamaw head coach Shane Fidler is taking over the program at Ashley Ridge
Waccamaw head coach Shane Fidler is taking over the program at Ashley Ridge(WBTW)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school football coaching carousel in the Lowcountry is spinning once again.

Shane Fidler has stepped down as the head coach at Ashley Ridge to become the new head coach and athletic director at Airport in Columbia.

Fidler spent 3 seasons at Ashley Ridge going 14-14 overall including 7-4 in 2022.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to be the Head Football Coach at Ashley Ridge High School.” Fidler tweeted late Tuesday night. “Thankful for Randall Tucker, Karen Radcliffe and Brooke Matthews for the opportunity. I love all of our players and will miss you dearly. Best group of coaches to work with. Go hang a banner”

Fidler came to Ashley Ridge before the 2020 season after working at Waccamaw. He’s also served as an assistant coach at Colleton County.

Ashley Ridge becomes the 8th opening in the Lowcountry this offseason.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
The former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County and two of...
No decision on dismissing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm

Latest News

James Island alum Brady Schuck was named the schools new boys head basketball coach on Tuesday
Brady Schuck steps down as head basketball coach at James Island
Lowcountry high school girls lacrosse playoffs (4/18)
Bullpen, Late Runs Lifts South Carolina Past Charleston Southern
Clemson baseball
Bulldogs Edge Tigers 5-4