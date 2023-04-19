Shane Fidler leaves Ashley Ridge to become head coach at Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school football coaching carousel in the Lowcountry is spinning once again.

Shane Fidler has stepped down as the head coach at Ashley Ridge to become the new head coach and athletic director at Airport in Columbia.

Fidler spent 3 seasons at Ashley Ridge going 14-14 overall including 7-4 in 2022.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to be the Head Football Coach at Ashley Ridge High School.” Fidler tweeted late Tuesday night. “Thankful for Randall Tucker, Karen Radcliffe and Brooke Matthews for the opportunity. I love all of our players and will miss you dearly. Best group of coaches to work with. Go hang a banner”

Fidler came to Ashley Ridge before the 2020 season after working at Waccamaw. He’s also served as an assistant coach at Colleton County.

Ashley Ridge becomes the 8th opening in the Lowcountry this offseason.

