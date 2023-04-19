SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Study puts SC near bottom of nation in female representation in state government

At the South Carolina State House, women hold less than 15 percent of seats in the legislature.
At the South Carolina State House, women hold less than 15 percent of seats in the legislature.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report shows women are drastically underrepresented in elected offices even though they make up a majority of the state’s population.

At the South Carolina State House, women hold less than 15 percent of seats in the legislature.

That’s a 3 percent drop from last year after five female lawmakers lost their seats last November.

That also puts South Carolina 47th in the nation when it comes to female representation at state houses.

Current lawmakers say women are just as likely to win seats as male candidates but they’re less likely to be asked to run or believe they’re qualified enough.

“As women, we bring a different skillset,” Beth Bernstein (D - Richland) said. “Me, personally, I think in the legislature and our experiences as women are different from those of men, and we need to make sure our voice is heard.”

Groups like the multi-partisan “Women in Leadership” organization are focused on recruiting, training and providing resources for women running for office in South Carolina.

They say last year, they worked with more than 800 women across the state who were interested in running and want to bring that number up this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
The former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County and two of...
No decision on dismissing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Florida Gov. DeSantis making stops around Lowcountry
The Florida governor’s visit is his latest stop on his nationwide book tour.
Florida Gov. DeSantis making stops around Lowcountry
A local nonprofit organization wants to increase access to mental health services in Title I...
Nonprofit raising funds for mental health access in Charleston Co. Title 1 schools
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nonprofit raising funds for mental health access in Charleston Co. Title 1 schools