Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been after a suspect ran away from authorities, which led to a private school’s lockdown.

The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from the Charleston Police Department around 11:15 a.m.

In a tweet, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they were trying to serve an arrest warrant at 11 a.m. They say a man ran from them near 35 Folly Rd Blvd., which prompted police to call the school.

The Porter-Gaud School “immediately” went into a “Code Red” lockdown, which is a lockdown of the exterior gates and buildings on campus. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Deputies, K-9 and a helicopter searched with the help of the police department.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says an arrest was made Wednesday evening, hours after the lockdown.

Details of the arrest have not yet been made available.

