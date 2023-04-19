WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. DeSantis to speak at N. Charleston event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make a visit to the Lowcountry Wednesday including an event in North Charleston.

That event, which is his latest stop on his national book tour, is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Montague Terrace at the North Charleston Coliseum. DeSantis is expected to take the stage at around 11 a.m., his staffers said.

Desantis is expected to discuss topics from his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” at an event in North Charleston.

Afterward, DeSantis and his wife will hold a discussion at the Summerville Country Club.

That’s scheduled for 2 p.m., hosted by the Dorchester County GOP.

DeSantis is then set to travel to the Upstate for an event in Spartanburg.

DeSantis has not officially entered the 2024 presidential race, but is expected to do so by the time the next federal fundraising reports are due in mid-July.

Former President Donald Trump has dominated the GOP field in the early stages of the 2024 race. Trump began raising money off the news of his indictment, and his campaign said he took in $15.4 million since the announcement of charges and Saturday’s most recent filing deadline for the fundraising report.

Trump, who is also facing several other criminal investigations, has tried to use his legal troubles to galvanize supporters, claiming all the cases are politically motivated. He has portrayed the New York charges as “election interference” but also suggested they may help him win support.

Only a few candidates have officially entered the race: Trump’s U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who announced days after Trump’s indictment was filed; and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

