Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say

Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges that include neglect of a dependent.
By WFIE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after police say she was found with an active warrant and drugs while carrying her newborn child.

WFIE reports that 38-year-old Arrielle Tomlinson was found Tuesday night with a baby who was only wearing a diaper and loosely wrapped in a blanket.

Police said Tomlinson told them she had given birth to the child in the basement at her home on March 31.

She reportedly didn’t go to the hospital because she was hiding from the Indiana Department of Child Services as the agency already had her other child.

According to police, Tomlinson had been staying at different places with her newborn over the last few weeks so they couldn’t find her.

When Tomlinson was told she was under arrest, police said she began to yell and would not let go of the baby. Officers said it took more than 45 minutes to get the infant and place her into custody.

Arresting officers said they also found about 1.4 grams of methamphetamine in her pocket.

Tomlinson is facing charges that include failure to appear, meth possession, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

