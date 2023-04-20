SC Lottery
15-year-old charged after Florida woman’s murder in Orangeburg Co.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman from Florida.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman from Florida.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is charged with murder, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This is a kid who should be in school with classmates,” Ravenell says. “But he’s out there shooting at people, killing people, and there is absolutely no reason a 15-year-old should have gotten to this point.”

Deputies responded at around 8:20 p.m. on April 3 to Roosevelt Gardens and found a car on the road.

Inside the car, investigators say they found a 41-year-old woman dead. Friends and witnesses say the woman, who has not been identified, was helping a friend move.

The teen was taken into custody on Monday. He is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice after having appeared for a family court hearing.

“It seems that as time goes on, our shooters are younger and younger,” Ravenell says. “This has absolutely got to stop.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

