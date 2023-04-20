15-year-old charged after Florida woman’s murder in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman from Florida.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is charged with murder, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This is a kid who should be in school with classmates,” Ravenell says. “But he’s out there shooting at people, killing people, and there is absolutely no reason a 15-year-old should have gotten to this point.”

Deputies responded at around 8:20 p.m. on April 3 to Roosevelt Gardens and found a car on the road.

Inside the car, investigators say they found a 41-year-old woman dead. Friends and witnesses say the woman, who has not been identified, was helping a friend move.

The teen was taken into custody on Monday. He is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice after having appeared for a family court hearing.

“It seems that as time goes on, our shooters are younger and younger,” Ravenell says. “This has absolutely got to stop.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

