4 facing multiple charges after discovery of remains in Kingstree, deputies say

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in connection with the death of a man whose burned remains were found Wednesday in the Kingstree area.

Deputies say the following have been charged:

Javon Armel Chattine, 20, of Georgetown is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, receiving stolen goods (less than $2,000 in value) and financial identity fraud

Jakiel Treyvon Chattine, 19, of Georgetown is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Marquise Tyron Mitchum, 18, of Andrews is charged with murder, possession, sale or disposal of a stolen vehicle ($2,000-$10,000 in value); criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and financial identity fraud

Serenity Octavia Jackson, 18, of Hartsville, is charged with possession, sale or disposal of a stolen vehicle ($2,000-$10,000 in value)

Williamsburg County deputies were contacted on April 11 to help Georgetown County deputies with a missing person investigation. The victim in that case had last been seen on April 11 in Georgetown County and was reportedly headed to the Kingstree area, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

The vehicle belonging to the missing person was involved in a police chase in Georgetown County on April 12 and Jackson, Mitchum and Javon Chattine were occupants of that vehicle, Brown said.

“A joint investigation into the incident by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office revealed that prior to the vehicle pursuit in Georgetown County, Serenity Jackson and Marquise Mitchum both operated the victim’s vehicle in the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County,” Brown said. “The investigation further revealed that Marquise Mitchum was in possession of the victim’s debit card and provided the debit card to Javon Chattine in an effort to retrieve money from an ATM.”

The victim’s remains were found on Wednesday in the McAlister Road area of Kingstree.

“The joint investigation revealed that the missing person from Georgetown County was lured to an abandoned residence on McAlister Road on April 11, when the victim was ambushed and shot by Javon Chattine, Jakiel Chattine and Marquise Mitchum, causing bodily injury resulting in death,” Brown said.

Deputies say the three then burned the victim’s body in a nearby wooded area before stealing his vehicle and personal belongings.

The victim’s remains will be sent for an autopsy by the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office. Williamsburg County deputies requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist in processing the crime scene.

The coroner has not released the name of the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-355-6381 or rime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.

