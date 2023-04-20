SC Lottery
Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flight from Charleston to Wilmington, Del.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)(SCARNICI | Getty Images for Avelo Air)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday the addition of a nonstop flight from Charleston International Airport to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport.

“Charleston – say hello to Avelo, again,” Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO, said. “This new route to the Wilmington / Philadelphia area exemplifies our ongoing commitment to bringing Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to Charleston travelers. Getting to the four-state Delaware Valley region is now easier than ever.”

The service marks the only flight between the two cities.

Avelo’s service begins June 23 and operates Mondays and Fridays.

“Avelo’s decision to schedule service to Wilmington not only illustrates the Lowcountry of Charleston’s appeal to residents of the Delaware Valley but also provides our travelers more options when planning their trips,” Elliott Summey, Executive Director and CEO at Charleston International Airport, said. “We look forward to Avelo continuing to increase their nonstop destinations in the Charleston region.”

The service to Wilmington makes the second nonstop destination on Avelo from Charleston International joining service to Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Avelo is offering introductory fares on the route beginning at $39.

