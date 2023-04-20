SC Lottery
Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77's training facility in Accokeek, Md., Wednesday, April 19, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week, three people briefed on the discussions said Thursday.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said they were not aware that a final decision on timing had been made, but that Biden had been eyeing Tuesday, April 25, four years to the day since the Democrat entered the 2020 race. The upcoming announcement is expected to be in the form of a video released to supporters.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second term but advisers say he has felt little need to jump into campaigning because he faces no significant opposition to his party’s nomination.

Biden in recent months has been focused on implementing the massive infrastructure, technology investment and climate laws passed during his first two years in office and drawing a sharp contrast with Republicans as Washington gears up for a fight over raising the nation’s borrowing limit. Aides believe those priorities will burnish his image ahead of his reelection campaign.

Biden has summoned top Democratic donors to Washington next week for what was expected to be a dinner with him and a strategy session with his chief political advisers.

The Washington Post first reported on the expected timing of the announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

