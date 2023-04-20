Charleston Co. Library cuts ribbon on newest branch

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library is celebrating the opening of its newest branch.

Thursday morning, the ribbon will be cut on the new Keith Summey branch.

Construction on the branch began in May of 2021.

The former library has expanded from 5,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet- fully equipped with technology for all ages.

Branch Manager Von Yeager said the library’s mission is to provide top-of-the-line resources for the North Charleston community.

He said expanding the library allows them to serve a much larger community.

Yeager said this library features a kitchen where local chefs can teach food literacy classes with programs for children, teens and adults showing how to prepare healthy meals.

He said the library will have a designated teen area that comes with Nintendo switches, X-boxes and iPad Pros.

It will also have a learning lab for workforce development where people can get assistance with their resumes, filling out job applications and learn how to use Microsoft Office programs.

There will be 27 computers in the adult area and laptops that library goers can check out and take home.

“We have a fully dedicated community kitchen in this building,” Yeager said. We have a learning lab, we have two outdoor patios. We’re also gonna have a brand new collection for this building so it’s all new material.”

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey will cut the ribbon at 9 a.m. leading to a day full of informative programs for all ages.

This new library was built on the site of the original Cooper River Memorial Library, which opened in 1948.

To honor that history the new building will incorporate a portion of the original library’s building into its structure by featuring a unique interactive history wall to tell the story of the original branch’s inception through to the new facility.

