Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office hopes to expand mental health program with grant

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they hope to expand their mental health program for inmates, but they can’t do it on their own.

The department is asking for about $115,000 from the Department of Public Safety to fund this expansion plus a 10% match out of their own budget from the Charleston County finance committee.

The expansion includes adding a deputy to assist with at-home visits or visits in the field to help follow-up on previous inmates in the community.

They also hope to purchase licensing software that could track their progress and collect data for future use.

This mental health program is called the Behavioral Health Critical Time Intervention Project.

The department’s mental health director, William Malcolm, who started this program, says its purpose is to address current or prior inmates with mental health diagnoses, substance abuse issues and homelessness.

Malcolm is the only person working this program and says he can’t make the biggest progress alone when trying to reduce recidivism rates.

“That’s where a lot of the problems happen where people kind of go missing,” Malcolm says. “They forget they have an appointment, they forget they have a court date. And then they kind of get lost and they reappear in a way that’s not helpful to anyone.”

In addition to this grant, the sheriff’s office is asking for three others as well.

The topics address improvements in homeland security for things like bomb disposals and SWAT team equipment.

Plus, money to go towards reducing crime in rural areas. None of this money is coming out of the council’s budget and only to accept the money from outside organizations.

The Charleston County finance committee will discuss all four grants at their meeting Thursday at North Charleston City Hall at 5:00 p.m.

