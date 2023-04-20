Charleston Police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

Haley Stoltenburg, 31, was reported missing on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officials believe Stoltenburg is driving a red Dodge Charger with South Dakota license places 5C6195.

Police say she is known to frequent the downtown Charleston area.

If you have any information on where Stoltenburg may be, you’re asked to call the central detective at 843-720-2422.

