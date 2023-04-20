SC Lottery
Charleston Police searching for missing woman

Haley Stoltenburg, 31, was reported missing on Wednesday, according to authorities.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

Haley Stoltenburg, 31, was reported missing on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officials believe Stoltenburg is driving a red Dodge Charger with South Dakota license places 5C6195.

Police say she is known to frequent the downtown Charleston area.

If you have any information on where Stoltenburg may be, you’re asked to call the central detective at 843-720-2422.

