DDSN commission approves withdrawal of former director’s termination letter

DDSN commission members at meeting on Thursday, April 20.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Commission members for the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs have formally finalized a settlement in a wrongful termination case.

Following executive session on Thursday, commissioners voted 4-0 in favor of withdrawing former director Mary Poole’s termination letter.

Only six members were present and one abstained from the vote.

The letter claimed she had mishandled a sexual harassment case and that was the basis for her firing. The letter led to a lawsuit which claimed commissioners had wrongfully defamed Poole’s character.

Poole’s exit is now considered a resignation.

The terms of the settlement agreement also included a $250,000 payment for damages.

