‘Deplorable conditions’: Over 30 dogs seized from Dorchester Co. home

Most of the dogs need serious medical attention, and Dorchester Paws is working to help the...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are seizing dogs from a home in the county Thursday afternoon after they were found living in “deplorable conditions.”

Those conditions include the dogs living in their own filth, locked in crates, tied to trees with heavy chains and in crates that were too small for them, according to shelter spokesperson Danielle Zuck. Some of the dogs are also in the end-stage of heartworm disease.

No charges in the case have been filed at this time.
Most of the dogs need serious medical attention, and Dorchester Paws is working to help the dogs as they arrive at the shelter.

Zuck says to help the dogs, they need help from the community.

The shelter does not have the space for the 30-plus dogs seized, so the shelter is asking for emergency fosters to make space.

“We do not want any animal to be living in a pop-up crate,” Zuck says. “If the public can foster, they can come tomorrow [Friday] 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fosters are needed for as long as they can commit.”

As for adoptions, fees are waived for dogs who have been at the shelter for over 15 days.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

